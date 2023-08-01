Billings Clinic ranked Montana's top hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Billings Clinic announced Tuesday it has been named the #1 hospital in Montana and a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals. Billings Clinic is one of just two Montana hospitals to meet U.S. News and World Report high standards and be ranked in the state. The rankings assist patients and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.

Billings Clinic was also recognized for high-performance ratings in 11 different areas in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings, the most of any hospital listed in Montana. They are:



Urology

Heart failure

Colon cancer surgery

Heart attack

Hip replacement

Maternity care Knee replacement

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma

Pneumonia

Prostate cancer surgery

Stroke

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals, including 66 in Montana, across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

In 2022 and 2023, Billings Clinic has also earned consecutive CMS 5-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating and Leapfrog “A” safety grades – national distinctions celebrating achievements in prioritizing quality and patient safety. National safety and quality ratings such as U.S. News and World Report, CMS Quality and Leapfrog can serve as important benchmarking tools for hospitals to both highlight what they are doing well and identify areas of opportunity to enhance the care and experience of patients.

