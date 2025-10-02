Billings Clinic opens screening center for women at high risk to breast cancer

BILLINGS— Billings Clinic celebrated the opening of a new $200,000 breast screening clinic Wednesday morning.

The new Reger Family High-Risk Breast Clinic is located at the Billings Clinic Reger Family Center for Breast Health inside the Billings Clinic Cancer Center.

The new clinic will provide additional services to identify breast cancer in patients who are genetically prone to the disease.

It is the only high-risk, breast-screening clinic in Montana and Wyoming.

“We do have a queue of patients who qualify to be seen in this clinic and so knowing that we have the resources available now is just really heartwarming,” said Billings Clinic Foundation President Nichole Mehling.

Staff expect to undergo training for the clinic, which is scheduled to open to patients by the end of the month.

The clinic is also offering free mammograms and breast exams, which Mehling said the foundation provides through their Women’s Wellness Fund.

“We ask very little questions. We just really want to make sure that our the women in our community and beyond are taken care of,” said Mehling.

To contribute to the fund, Mehling said donors can call the foundation at 406-657-4670.