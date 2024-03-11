Billings Clinic-Logan Health announces new shakeup in leadership

The top executive of Billings Clinic-Logan Health is out, roughly six months after the completion of the merger between the two companies to create Montana's largest health-care firm.

Dr. Craig Lambrecht, system CEO of the combined health group, submitted his resignation to the board, Billings Clinic officials said Monday in a news release.

He has been replaced by the leaders of the two firms that merged in September 2023: Dr. Clint Seger, CEO of Billings Clinic and system chief physician executive of the combined group, and Kevin Abel, president of Logan Health Medical Center and Logan Health Whitefish.

Lambrecht was the CEO of Kalispell-based Logan Health prior to the merger, after which he was promoted to oversee the combined system.

“It has been my distinct privilege to work with staff in service to patients and their families. Both Logan Health and Billings Clinic have strong roots across this region,” Lambrecht said in a statement released by Billings Clinic. “As I enter my next chapter, I do not know exactly which pathway I will settle on. I will always remember how invaluable many of the relationships were to me personally.”

A hospital spokesperson said the board has not decided whether to replace Lambrecht or keep the co-CEO system permanently.

Abel has over 25 years of health care leadership serving in the CEO role and as a leader in health care finance with credentials as a Certified Public Accountant. He has been serving as president of Logan Health Medical Center and Logan Health Whitefish. Prior to this role, he was the CEO of Logan Health Whitefish, formerly North Valley Hospital.

Seger is a board-certified family medicine physician who has been with Billings Clinic for 16 years, serving first as a family medicine physician and hospitalist, then serving as Billings Clinic’s Regional Chief Medical Officer before being named as the CEO of Billings Clinic and then the Chief Physician Executive of the combined health system.

Billing Clinic-Logan Health is a nonprofit health-care system that serves Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas. TIt includes nine hospitals, more than 20 regional partnerships, 9,000 employees and 1,200 physicians.