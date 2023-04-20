Billings Clinic gives a happy good-bye to patient injured in horse accident

Perseverance and survival in the fight of the patient and a team of doctors at Billings Clinic.

Ernie Otoupalick was severely injured after being dragged by a horse, two months ago.

His family and several doctors feared he wouldn't live through it.

He survived and eight weeks later on Wednesday, he was released into a long-term care facility to continue his recovery.

Otoupalik lives in Arlee, near Missoula.

He was injured by his horse while elk hunting near Roy.

Doctors in Lewistown saved his life.

And then he was airlifted to Billings Clinic.

He still has some procedures ahead, but is recovering.

"Thanks all of you, see you all later," Otoupalik said the Billings Clinic staff that had been taking care of him. "They were so much like family. They were awesome."

Otoupalik was injured near Roy.

His horse lost her footing on a steep hillside and his foot got stuck in the stirrup.

"So she looked down at me and she got scared and took off running," Otoupalik said. "And so you know, she dragged me for like a half a mile before I got free of the stirrup."

He suffered several life threatening injuries and was rushed 45 minutes from Roy to a hospital in Lewistown.

"If I can just give some absolute credit to them," said Dr. Michael Engelhart, Billings Clinic trauma medical director. "They saved his life."

Engelhart then treated Otoupalik when he arrived at the Billings Clinic Trauma Center.

"We had mobilized all the teams," Engelhart said. "He needed to go to the radiology area first to stop any bleeding in his pelvis, then directly to the operating room to fix life saving injuries to his pelvis, his bladder, and his rectum."

He then spent time in the ICU and the operating room, and Engelhart had a chance to talk with Ernie over the last two months.

"He has a zest for life and no matter what, he doesn't give up," Engelhart said.

The doctor and many others grew attached to Ernie Otoupalik.

About 50 Billings Clinic workers applauded as the AMR crew took him to the ambulance.

His daughter spoke with us afterwards about the sendoff.

"Very emotional and great staff," said Cami Otloupalik. "God's been doing miracles for us this whole journey and being here was part of that miracle."

"Wow," Otoupalik said. "What a crew. What a crew."

Otoupalik will return periodically to Billings Clinic for more treatment as he continues to recover.