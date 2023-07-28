Billings Clinic Classic returning for its 40th year

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic Foundation is hosting the annual Billings Clinic Classic on Saturday, Aug. 26

This year the Classic celebrates its 40th anniversary with a new look at a new location, high-energy entertainment, and fundraising efforts to advance the growth of emergency, trauma and complex care services for Montana and Wyoming, according to a press release.

This year’s Classic features a party, silent auction, and six golf events and will be held at Henry’s Garage located near downtown Billings.

Headline entertainment this year is Liquid Blue, a multi-award-winning international party band. The San Diego-based ensemble has performed in more than 100 countries, scored a Billboard Top-10 Hit, has released 16 studio albums, and has a repertoire of more than 600 songs.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Single tickets can be purchased for $250 each. Call the Billings Clinic Foundation at 406-657-4670 or go to www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.

Proceeds for this year’s Classic will be used to support Billings Clinic Foundation’s ongoing $30 million Trauma, Emergency and Complex Care Campaign.