Billings Clinic Classic reaches $2.8 million in donations

Billings - Although the Billings Clinic Classic Downtown Street Party was canceled because of Covid-19 and its rapid spread across the community, there are still some winners.

Eight lucky winners of the 2021 Billings Clinic Classic Raffle Extravaganza were announced Saturday afternoon, and a few hours later, the clinic's foundation celebrated another big win.

The Dick and Karen McComish family will donate $1.5 million, bringing the total haul from this year's event to $2.8 million.

Classic Chair Frank Cross and his wife Kathy helped draw each winner from a large raffle bin outside the hospital.

The raffle included eight prizes, ranging from a platinum car detail, to cash, and even a 14-karat rose gold diamond bangle bracelet with a total weight of 1.7 carats.

Here’s a list of those lucky winners:

Platinum Car Detailing (Donated by MARS of Billings)- Kathy Pahut

CD Rods XLS11 Fly Rod 9 foot 5 weight (Donated by Broadwater Billings, Clinic, Stillwater Billings Clinic and Wyoming Trout Guides – Cody)- Keith Hart

Weber Genesis II S-310 Grill (Donated by Kenyon Noble of Bozeman)- Joel Lipskis

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB (Donated by Verizon – Cellular Plus on Shiloh Road)- Rita Talake

$2,500 Cash Prize (Donated by Mailing Technical Services)- Matt Hedstrom

14 Karat White and Yellow Gold Art-Deco Themed Diamond Pendant (Donated by Montague’s Jewelers)- Rhoda Byorth

Tanzanite and Diamond Earrings set in 14 Karat White Gold; 2.32 carats total weight of Tanzanite and .38 carats total weight of Accent Diamonds (Donated by Montague’s Jewelers)- Stacey Booth

14 Karat Rose Gold Diamond Bangle Bracelet; total weight of 1.7 carats (Donated by Montague Jewelers)- Andrea Anderson

The real winners from the 2021 Billings Clinic Classic event are the region’s tiniest patients who will soon have a new neo-natal intensive care unit at Billings Clinic.

The money raised from this year’s Classic fundraiser will go toward the $3.5 million capital campaign to overhaul the now 22-year-old space.

The expansion will push the current NICU from 4,325 feet to nearly 14,000 square feet, adding natural light, needed space, and space for parents to stay with their baby.

The new NICU is expected to be complete by spring of 2022.

You can still donate to the cause or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, call Billings Clinic Foundation at 406-657-4670 or go to www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.