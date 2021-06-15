Billings Clinic Classic 2021 to return to benefit new neo-natal care unit

BILLINGS - The Billings Clinic Classic 2021 is back in true form this year.

At least, close to what the community has come to expect from the annual fundraiser.

The 2021 Classic returns with a downtown street party, food, fun, and fabulous entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Alter Ego will return as this year’s headline entertainment at the Street Party Celebration on Broadway. The cover band is from Montreal and is considered North America’s top party band. The pre-party will feature local favorite Arterial Drive.

This year’s Classic will also include seven golf events in Montana and Wyoming. All of these events will help to support the tiniest patients across the region.

The money raised will go toward a $3.5 million capital campaign to build a new neo-natal intensive care unit at the hospital.

The Billings Clinic NICU is 22 years old, and technology and delivery of care has dramatically changed over the years.

The new NICU will be more family-centered. In a press release, the clinic said, “There is evidence that parents are critically important to a baby’s wellbeing while in the NICU, and when they are present, the outcomes are improved, costs are reduced, and there is greater parent and staff satisfaction.”

The entirety of the 2021 Classic will be held outside on Broadway, between Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North. This year's chair is Frank Cross.

There are a couple changes to this year’s Classic. There will be limited ticket sales and partygoers are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

To support Billings Clinic’s smallest patients and the construction of a new NICU or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, call Billings Clinic Foundation at 406-657-4670 or go to www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.