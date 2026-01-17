The leader of Montana's largest healthcare group is headed home after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House Friday.

Billings Clinic CEO pushes for rural healthcare money in Washington, D.C.

The visit was part of the president’s rollout of a $50 billion fund designed to help rural communities provide better healthcare. MTN News caught up with Dr. Clint Seger to talk about the visit to the White House and how the fund will help people in rural Montana.

“It was Monday, late afternoon when I first got a text. I talked to others when we got it and asked, 'Is this real?'" Seger told MTN in a video call.

It was real, and it was from the White House. A few days later, Seger, the CEO of Billings Clinic and Logan Health, was sitting with fellow physicians in Washington, D.C.

Seger says Trump began the meeting talking about his plans for healthcare.

“One of the big topics he talked about was around drug pricing and the work he has done to bring down costs of drugs for the United States,” Seger said.

While at the White House, Seger was able to meet with peers from around the country.

“To get to connect with rural health care providers from across the country – that was a real special thing. And to talk about some of the challenges we all face and the opportunities we see with the rural health care transformation dollars for our state,“ Seger said.

Seger says the invitation was a surprise, but so was the president’s plan to provide billions for rural healthcare.

“In my lifetime did I think there would be an investment in rural health care? Having lived in the rural health care world and the struggles – I'm really pleased with the investment that will happen," he said.

In the plan, $230 million dollars is already earmarked for Montana. But that’s just the first year. Seger says the state could end up getting $1 billion over the next five years.

“One of the big areas of investment will be technology and infrastructure to support rural communities. To make sure the best technologies exist in a rural community. There is a lot that can be invested and should be invested in workforce, so the workforce development side of this is really important for us," he said.

Seger says the money will help rural physicians diagnose patients and attract and retain physicians in small towns and communities.

“If you have the right clinical tools, technology tools, that can help you that provides better care for our patients, and it makes practicing in a rural setting more enjoyable and sustainable for your provider because you have a colleague sitting on your shoulder or computer screen that can help you feel more secure and confident caring for patients in your community," he said.

Despite concerns about fraud and misuse of money, Seger believes Montana will make sure the money goes where it’s supposed to go.

“I have full confidence in the governor and the processes that I am aware of that are in place and the care and being very conscientious about how we're going to do this," he said.

He hopes that the initiative will create long-term changes and sustainability in Montana’s rural communities.

“I want to make sure these dollars drive change, and I think we have the opportunity to do that," he said.