Billings Clinic celebrates new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Premature infants and their parents are getting a major upgrade at Billings Clinic.

Karen and Dick McComish cut the ribbon in front of the new McComish Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Thursday.

Billings Clinic welcomes new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The new NICU will provide more space for families and hospital staff, including fold-out beds for parents to sleep on so they can stay with their babies overnight.

The $4 million project was made possible through the generosity of donors.

"We have an incredibly generous community in and around Billings. And philanthropy has been at the forefront of a lot of the major projects that have happened at Billings Clinic. And so we're so pleased to have our major donors step forward and make this project a possibility," said Nichole Mehling, president of the Billings Clinic Foundation.

Although staff just finished moving the equipment into the facility, they hope to bring the tiny patients into the new NICU as soon as Tuesday.