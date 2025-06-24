Billings Clinic Cancer Center honors survivors with barbecue at ZooMontana

BILLINGS — June is Cancer Survivor Month, and the Billings Clinic Cancer Center brought together several hundred survivors and their families for a heartfelt celebration at ZooMontana on Sunday evening for the center's annual celebration barbecue.

See the celebration of cancer survivors at the annual barbecue in the video below:

Billings Clinic Cancer Center honors survivors with annual barbecue at ZooMontana

More than 100 pounds of burgers were grilled and served to attendees, creating a space for joy and community among those who have faced cancer first hand. The event welcomed both current and former patients along with their loved ones.

“We sent out close to 3,200 invitations to patients and their families,” said Renea Parker, programs and community relations for the center. “We were fortunate to have different organizations here that had different resources for cancer patients, and so that was wonderful to have and to get to tour the zoo and enjoy themselves and talk with one another."

More than just a picnic, the event provided survivors with an opportunity to meet their care teams outside of a hospital setting and connect with fellow patients who understand the emotional roller coaster of a cancer journey. It also showcased the healing power of community for survivors and their family members.

"Not everybody understands the suffering and the joy of being on the other side of it, or going through it, so this is a good opportunity for them to meet each other and form lasting bonds,” said Shenthol Sasankan, the center's medical oncology department chair. "Even for families, to have that bystander, kind of the grief that is associated with it, to know when you share it, it does get a little lighter.”

For staff, the event offered a rare and meaningful opportunity to see patients outside the clinical environment.

“It makes us more human and we're not just doctors, you know, or nurses or just a part of the cancer center, which is not always a happy instance to be in the cancer center. So this kind of breaks away from that,” said Sasankan. “I think it is kind of is a little different for me too. My mom went through cancer and I was a part of the family group that was there and I see what they're going through.”

For many, the picnic is a cherished annual tradition, but for others, like Millie Zediker and her son Steve, this year marked their first time attending. Millie has been battling a rare blood mutation for five years and found deep meaning in the gathering.

“We were in a line, and I saw all these people near me. I said, 'Everybody has a story. I wonder what their stories are.' Because we all come from different paths, but we cross paths. This is great,” said Zediker. "Life is good. We do have so much to be thankful for, and I really appreciate my care at the hospital to do that."

The celebration has been put on for over 20 years.