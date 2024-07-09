Billings City Council approves tax increment financing for new convention center

A new, bigger, and better convention center is being built on Billings West End.

The new event center is being added on to the Billings Hotel & Convention Center on Mullowney Lane.

The plans involve about 16,000 more square feet of convention space, all packed with state-of-the-art technology capabilities.

The room would allow up to 2,000 people and the total construction cost is listed at $4.9 million.

It would also include audio and visual equipment all with live streaming capabilities.

The Billings City Councilapproved by a 10-1 vote $463,085 of South Billings Urban Renewal District Tax Increment Finance District money to help pay for some of the construction costs.

“There wasn't any blight here,” said Jase Muri, Billings Hotel & Conventin Center general manager. “But there are some aspects along the south corridor that have done that, so we're hoping to kind of a rising tide lifts all ships, hopefully by continuing to grow and prosper.”

The new convention center is scheduled to open in December.