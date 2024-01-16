Billings citizens celebrate Martin Luther King's dream

Keep Alive The Dream: Heartfelt Matters.

That's the theme of this year's celebration to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Billings.

The Southside Community Singers brought the energy to the annual ceremony that started in 2002.

The All Nations Christian Fellowship Church and the Black Heritage Foundation put on the event on Monday night.

Pastor Melvin Terry says Billings is closer than other parts of the country to the Reverend-Doctor's dream.

"We do everything that we can to support that dream, by keeping the peace, by stamping out racism,” Terry said. “On a basis of 1-10, I would say we're at a close nine here in Billings. But the country, now that's a different story. Whatever happened to him, he still had the peace in his heart for all mankind."

The Black Heritage Foundation had other events scheduled.

However, the weather forced the cancellation of the bell-ringing ceremony at MSU Billings and the march from South Park to the church.

Rep. Mike Yakawich, R-Billings, served as the master of ceremonies.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole and City Councilmember Denise Joy also spoke.

The Brick House Band, Lloyd Foster, Kaycee B, Elder Tracy Starr, and David Christenson helped comprise the community singers and also provided music on their own.