Billings church hosts free annual fair to prepare kids for back-to-school

BILLINGS — Hundreds of families lined up outside Harvest Church in the Heights early Saturday morning for its annual Back-to-School Fair, which provided free supplies and services to students preparing for the school year.

Watch hundreds of families receive free school supplies and services for back-to-school:

The church opened its doors at 9 a.m., but crowds had gathered well before then. With the help of a grant from Walmart and donations from several local businesses, the church gave away nearly 700 backpacks and dozens of other school essentials, all at no cost.

In addition to school supplies, attendees were offered free clothing, shoes, haircuts, eye exams, vaccinations, and pediatric screenings.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Lines were out the door on Saturday morning, many lining up before the fair even began at 9 a.m.

“Every year, the cost to get a kid ready for school has gone up, and if parents aren't able to do it, then it falls on the teachers. They're not equipped to do it all either," said Darian Armer, Harvest Church’s local outreach director. "We just have really generous congregants and community partners who help give and make it happen.”

The expanded event began in 2021, and Armer said the church has only seen the need grow.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Over 80 volunteers assisted with the Back-to-School Fair at Harvest Church.

“We just wanted kids to be ready from head to toe for their first day of school so that every kid can start their first day with dignity, and feel no less, and it's really important to our church that we're part of the community," said Armer. "It's just really hard for parents, and we just want to be there for them.”

Nearly 85 volunteers contributed their time, including local hairstylist Marli McCampbell, who had already completed six haircuts before noon.

“I have a skill that people need. Why not use it?” said McCampbell. “I think they’re pretty excited. I think kids just like getting their hair done.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hairstylist Marli McCampbell donated her time to give free haircuts for kids.

The support made a big difference for many parents, including Samuel McLeod, who attended with his four children. Even after standing in line for several hours, he said it was worth the wait and was grateful for the items.

“I had surgery on the 9th of last month. It kind of hit hard on everything," said McLeod. "But I didn't lose sight of the fact that the good Lord provides, and I'm like, 'Oh, look at that, school supplies!' Even a little bit goes a long way.”

The event ran until 3 p.m., with more than 1,200 attendees expected to attend throughout the day.