Billings church celebrates Rev. Dr. King

Many around the country celebrated Martin Luther King Day, remembering the civil rights leader, who fought to end race discrimination.

The Black Heritage Foundation Of Yellowstone County held ceremonies throughout the day in Billings.

A Billings tradition, a march to All Nation's Christian Fellowship Church, ended the day's events honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Normally the walk starts at South Park, but this year they shortened the procession in honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s life achievements and dream.

"Respect people and forget the stuff about dissension and derision," said Audrey Wagner. "We need to help each other."

"Looking inside instead of outside on Martin Luther King Day or any day," said Dayonna Wells.

The choir sang and includes a piano player or the Minister of music, who drove from Big Timber.

"For almost 50 years I have come down to Billings to play piano for the African American community as often as I could," said Dave Christensen. "And I don't miss the really big celebrations like this one."

Christensen is a Vietnam veteran and has a special appreciation for the Reverend Dr.

"We offered to risk our lives to to make a nation where everybody is respected and honored and lives in safety and dignity," said Christensen.

"Father in the name of Jesus, we thank you," Pastor Tracy Starr, said in a prayer.

Starr is the assistant pastor at All Nations and helped bring some messages during the program.

"All lives matter," Starr said. "We matter as a people, not as a category."

"I'm here today because I'm living the life that Dr. Martin Luther King was fighting for," said Pastor Simon Bergen of Wayman Chapel.

"God bless the whole world no exceptions," Christensen said.

"God bless America," Starr said.