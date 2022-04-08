Billings Christian building new middle school, planning new high school

Billings Christian School celebrated a groundbreaking for a new middle school on Thursday.

This addition to the school will help with the demand with families at the middle school.

Plans are in the works for a new high school that will be ready in the fall in west Billings.

"We are growing so much and so fast that we really saw a need, and in the Billings community," said Maloree Murphy, Billings Christian School foundation director.

Maloree Murphy, Billings Christian School foundation director. KTVQ photo

Billings Christian isn't quite ready to announce the official location for the new school, but officials say it will be located somewhere along Shiloh Road, where the city has seen major growth in recent years. It will be home to 100 students.

"We're still sort of working out the details of that right now," Murphy said. "But we are very excited to see the school grow and we're excited to see what God's doing on our campus."

And that's just one part of the Billings Christian School Foundation's plans. Crews Thursday also broke ground at a new middle school at the site of the Billings Christian's current pre K through 12 campus on Grand Avenue, which is currently home to about 300 students.

"Four new classrooms, a new science STEM lab, an art room and a new commons area," Murphy said.

The middle school will be completed in 2023 and will cost $2.7 million to build.

"It came with some challenges," Murphy said. "Raising money in the middle of a pandemic was somewhat difficult but I also feel like because we have the support of the Gianforte Family Foundation and foundations like the Murdoch Trust. Our BCS parents and grandparents really rallied behind us."

And that may be because of the demand the school has seen.

Murphy says the school has had a waiting list of up to 90 students.

"We had a big wave," she said. "We've been very fortunate that people want to bring their kids to BCS and we're excited that we are making more room for them."