Billings child gets hit by car while walking to school, parents spread awareness

BILLINGS — Early Thursday morning, 14-year-old Kaeson Perkins was walking to Billings West High School when a driver turning left hit him in the crosswalk.

The incident took place at the intersection between Broadwater Avenue and 24th Street West. According to Kaeson's father, Allen Perkins, Kaeson was walking southbound on 24th Street West (east side of the street), when the driver, who was heading southbound down 24th Street West, turned left and hit him.

"It was very scary to see my son flip through the air and land on his head," said Allen.

On Saturday, Allen told MTN that the driver was in the inner-turning lane, but drove into the outer-lane when turning, resulting in the accident. Allen also explained that the cold morning weather could have contributed to the incident, as the driver's windows were fogged up.

"We have no hard feelings to the driver. You know, he was very apologetic, immediately took responsibility," Allen said. "He's traumatized from this event, just as we are."

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Security footage from nearby businesses revealed that Kaeson was flipped into the air and landed on his backside, injuring his skull and spine. Miraculously, Allen said, Kaeson survived with only minor injuries.

"I got a two day medical release from school... The back pain (is) a lot better," Kaeson told MTN.

While Kaeson's parents, Allen and Miranda Perkins, say they have no negative feelings towards the driver, they want to bring awareness to Billings drivers about the incident.

"One, (it's an absolute miracle) this didn't turn out worse. Two, be very careful. Kids are walking to school. Slow down. An extra 30 seconds could mean life or death. I know it sounds kind of silly and we already mentioned it, but I see all the time, people taking turns and they're going from the inside lane, skipping lanes to the outside lane. It's dangerous. It's actually illegal," said Allen.

Looking back at the situation days later, Allen and Miranda say they're grateful their son wasn't severely injured from the incident, and say they hope drivers will be extra cautious when driving near school zones.

"School's back in session. Kids are walking. You got to pay attention to what's going on," said Allen.