Billings Chamber obtains high-level national accreditation

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it's received five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the third time it's received this highest national designation.

The U.S. Chamber awards accreditation to chambers for their sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on their communities. Only 3% of chambers nationwide are accredited, and just 1% receive five-star accreditation.

To receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce specifically recognized the Billings Chamber’s work in talent attraction and retention; diversity, equity and inclusion; the “Safer Billings” initiative; candidate endorsements; public policy development; membership engagement; COVID-19 pandemic business support and its excellent communications plan. The Chamber achieved a perfect score in human resources, technology and facilities.

To maintain accreditation through the U.S. Chamber, the Billings Chamber must submit a comprehensive application to be evaluated every five years. This award will be valid until re-application by Dec. 31, 2026.