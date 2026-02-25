Billings Chamber hosts candidate school

With the 2026 midterms on the horizon, Montana's political landscape could be in for big changes.

In Yellowstone County, the race for local legislative seats is already underway with the Billings Chamber of Commerce candidate school.

Watch the video below:

Candidates tout public service and learn about campaigns

Among those sharing their experiences: Billings City Councilman Bill Kennedy, who has run for office since the early 1990s.

“Not tell them what your issues are,” Kennedy said about campaigning. “But to be able to come back and listen to what their issues are.”

Kennedy says his experiences of successfully running five times for Yellowstone County commissioner and then the Billings City Council have taught him all the ins and outs of surviving in politics.

“Why am I doing it? And a lot of it is you have to have it right here,” Kennedy said as he pointed to his heart. “You have to decide that you want to really be a public servant.”

The Billings Chamber of Commerce has offered classes on how to navigate the business of politics.

About 17 attended, and half of those have already filed to run.

Those in the classes say they know some of the challenges ahead with vitriol and divisive discussions in all levels of politics.

“What actually is motivating me is that divisiveness,” said Julie Hippler, who is running for a state Senate seat in Billings.“I really feel like when I talk to people individually, we're not so different and we don't really have that many different issues.”

“I love debating with people,” said Ken Cunningham, who has not yet filed for an office. “That's the whole point. At least we have the freedom to do that.”

And they understand that standing in the political spotlight could keep good people from running.

“I think a lot of people just feel hopeless,” said Kelly Hale, who is running for a state Senate seat in Red Lodge. “They're discouraged, and they're afraid to stand up. They're afraid that they're going to lose friends over it.”

Yet, all these regular people want to do what it takes to start serving the people.

“My entire goal for running is just to have empathy for the entire community and just bring them together, whether it be agencies or civilians or people,” said Ethan Malenowski, who is running for sheriff in Musselshell County.

And even decades into his political career, through all the wins and losses, Kennedy says public service is worth it.

“Are you running for yourself, or are you running to make everything better? And if in your mind you can say, I want things to really be better, then however they turn out, you did your best.”