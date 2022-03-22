Billings Catholic Schools names new president

BILLINGS - Billings Catholic Schools announced Tuesday it has named a new president.

Andrew McDonald has been selected to replace Shaun Harrington, who retired in January.

School officials said McDonald brings more than 20 years of experience in Catholic education as a teacher and administrator to the position.

Most recently, McDonald served as principal of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School in Foxfield, Colo., according to a press release.

Courtesy Billings Catholic Schools Andrew McDonald

Under his leadership, the school grew enrollment, expanded staffing, opened a new preschool program, and maintained strong financial performance, the press release states.

As president of Billings Catholic Schools, McDonald will work alongside the board of directors and the Diocese of Great Falls/Billings to establish and steward the long-term vision, goals, and strategies for the organization.

His responsibilities include administrative oversite, strategic planning, policy implementation, and the leadership of the formation of students in the Catholic tradition.

“Andrew has a demonstrated record of strong leadership and commitment to Catholic education and formation of students. We are excited to have him join as a leader in our organization,” said Joe

Sylvester, BCS board member and search committee chair.

McDonald received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Colorado Denver, and an educational specialist degree and leadership credential from the University of Northern Colorado.

RELATED: Billings Catholic Schools look to replace retired president