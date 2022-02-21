Billings Catholic Schools cancel school Monday due to winter storm

BILLINGS — The Billings Catholic Schools system canceled school Monday for all of its students due to concern over snowy and icy road conditions caused by a winter storm that hit the city Sunday afternoon. The storm was expected to drop between 8-12" of snow by Monday morning.

BCS sent a message to all parents, students and staff Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. notifying them of the decision.

"We are concerned about families and students driving in these conditions and the general safety of our students, staff and families," the letter said. "This will be a no-school day; remote learning will not be available."

All students were scheduled to be in school Monday - BCS does not take President's Day off as a holiday like the Montana Public School system does.