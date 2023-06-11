Billings carpet and flooring company extremely busy after last weekend's floods

BILLINGS — After last weekend’s intense flooding in Billings, businesses like The Carpet Garage Flooring Center are busier than ever as residents try to rebuild their damaged homes.

Flooring specialist Tom Certalic expected to be busy this week but was still surprised by the influx of calls.

“It’s ramping and it’s just starting to accelerate,” said Certalic at The Carpet Garage on Saturday.

He works with homeowners, builders, and disaster restoration companies.

“We had a huge influx of those guys calling us saying we need this, we need this, and we can use it yesterday,” Certalic said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

He said it’s similar to what they experienced last summer with Red Lodge.

“I think with Red Lodge, there was all kinds of damage, but you just don’t have the populous of people like you do here. So, with the populous of people that you’re dealing with, we’re seeing a lot more,” said Certalic.

Certalic said many of his customers are frustrated and are looking to make changes.

“We’re finding is a lot of people are getting away from carpet ‘cuz they’re frustrated dealing with water and things like that. But also ‘cuz people like the easy clean of new LVPS,” Certalic said.

He said many residents are now turning to luxury vinyl planking, trying to avoid the messes that may come with water damaged carpet like mold.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“It’s dry enough here most of the time, I don’t think we really have to worry about it, but you still don’t want to mess with it too much,” said Billings resident Damon Ratcliff.

After his basement flooded last weekend, Ratcliff stopped by the Carpet Garage, hoping to nip the problem in the bud.

“We got leaky pipes before but not from high water,” Ratcliff said.

And Certalic said that even though the team at the Carpet Garage might be busy, they’re eager to help.

“The influx is going to put some pressure on, making sure we keep our schedules. Our installers are already out a little ways, so what it comes down to is getting it done timely so people don’t have mold and they can find relief,” said Certalic.

