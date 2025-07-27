Billings car show honors man who fell from chairlift on Red Lodge Mountain

BILLINGS — A car show on the Montana State University Billings campus is honoring Jeff Zinne, the man who died tragically in March on Red Lodge Mountain during a snowboarding trip.

Winds caused his chair lift on the Triple Chair to derail, knocking him off the lift.

Watch to see Jeff Zinne's favorite cars:

Car show honors man who fell from chair lift on Red Lodge Mountain

Jeff’s wife, Meghan Zinne, and his friends, decided to organize a car show memorial, which included seven of the cars in his collection.

“He had been talking about doing a car show for the last couple of years and he really wanted to do one this summer,” she said.

Related: Wife of Red Lodge chairlift victim finds healing in horsepower with memorial car show

One of the cars present was a 1989 Honda CR-X, the car Jeff drove when he and Meghan started dating.

Vanessa Willardson Jeff Zinne's 1989 Honda CR-X

“This is kind of the car that started everything,” Meghan said.

She decided to host the car show on Jeff’s birthday. He would have been 38 years old.

Meghan said she is grateful for the support she has received from friends and the community.

“It means everything. I wish that he was here to experience it,” she said.

Esther Jensen, Meghan’s friend of over 20 years, has been a support to Meghan while she processes this tragedy.

Vanessa Willardson Esther Jensen, Meghan Jensen's friend

“Meghan and I met at the airport after the accident shortly afterwards. We talked together and she discussed that one of the things that he would absolutely love to have was a car show,” Jensen said.

For Meghan, she hopes the show can help her and the community grieve the loss of a husband, father and friend.

“It's a way for me and Ronin to kind of thank everyone for surrounding us as well during what's been the most difficult part of our life,” she said. “So, it's a good way for everyone to come together.”