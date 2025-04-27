BILLINGS — The power of music is more than just performance, as it helps keep lifelong passions alive and build lasting connections, something the Canyon Creek String Ensemble has discovered over their decade of playing together.

Billings Canyon Creek Ensemble celebrates a decade of music, friendship, and growth

Founded in 2015 by a small group of local musicians and educators, the ensemble began rehearsing in living rooms and basements with just a few players and a shared love for classical music.

"We wanted a chance to play more classical music and a higher level than we'd been accustomed to. We all were wanting to learn more, so that's how we began 10 years ago, often in my living room with my golden retriever in the middle of the circle we made," said Susan Armstrong, founding member, and cellist. "We wanted to take it as far as we could and so I didn't think about where we were going. I just knew we were going."

Over the past decade, it grew into a full chamber orchestra of 23 adult musicians who just wanted a chance to dust off their instruments and play.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The cellists include Joan Sorenson, Allie Bullman, Liz Fulton, Kari Kale, and Susan Armstrong.

“For someone who really is just playing recreationally, it's been a wonderful experience," said Alanna Wulf, a violinist who's played in the group since 2019. “What I really love about it is you start out and it's a mess. It's just a jumbled mess, and then by the end of it, you've really come to understand the music and what it's supposed to sound like."

“It's just a great sense of accomplishment to see where we've come from day one, 10 years ago, with three people to now, and just to see the commitment that everybody puts in because it is a volunteer group," said Michelle Odermott, concertmaster and artistic director.

The ensemble now rehearses weekly at Mayflower Congregational Church and performs two public concerts a year for their fall and spring seasons. The group is led by Skyview High School orchestra teacher Michael Mleko. The group first approached him to conduct in 2019 after a school concert and has held a pivotal role ever since.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The violists include Dan Krebill, Sheri Roach, Ru Laci, Pam Avey, and Jordan Gilcrist.

"It's his very kind and gentle soul, but he knows what he wants and he's teaching us how to get there," said Armstrong. “We haven't looked back and we're so happy that he gives us his time and energy and talent, and all of us are appreciative."

The players range in age from recent college graduates to retirees, all at an intermediate skill level, but their desire to keep music a meaningful part of their lives helps unite them.

"It's unique in that we have such a wide range, but everybody comes together and is united under that same goal of making great music together," said Mleko.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The string ensemble is conducted by musician and orchestra teacher Michael Mleko.

For many, like violist Ru Laci, the group provided an essential path back into music. After recovering from a major surgery that left her unable to play for over a year, Laci found support and inspiration in the ensemble's welcoming environment back in 2019.

“The violas that are here now, a lot of them have been here for a few years as well, and so I've really gotten to know them and really gotten to know what it's like to play with them, so that gives me a lot more confidence to play better than I could on my own, honestly," said Laci.

That supportive culture that assists players with their confidence is one of the ensemble’s most defining features.

"I would describe the culture of Canyon Creek String Ensemble as a big string family," said Mleko. "We're all here under that goal of making great music together, but also learning and growing as musicians, but supporting each other as we make our music together."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The string Bassists are Charlie Somers and Mike Leslie.

Beyond technique and tuning, it's about connection, something the group said can be hard to find when playing solo at home.

“I think it's having the accountability to play with others. String instruments, unless you're really good, they're best played in an ensemble with others rather than as a soloist," said Dan Krebill, a recent member and violist.

The ensemble plays challenging classical works, but for its members, the experience is about artistic expression and working together.

"The music is my opportunity to express myself, to offer my gifts to the wider community," said Krebill. "It's not about making a living with it, it's just enjoying the music and working together as a team.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The violinists include Michelle Odermott, Madi Mleko, Andria Head, Bill Morgan, Abby Job, Krystin Hussain, and Alanna Wulf in the first violin section and Sheri Schultz, Cheryl Ketcham, Ginny Waples, Shyanne Ryan, and Ruth Letson in the second violin section.

“It's been awesome," said Odermott. "People have great attitudes. We just want to make music, you know? We feel there's a space for that in Billings. For ten years, it's been a great journey.”

And within the past decade, their camaraderie has become as rich as the music they play.

“Making music is so joyful. We've spoken a lot about how we go home after we practice and we can't go to sleep because we're so inspired by what we've heard, what we've accomplished. It's a heavy experience," said Armstrong. “I hope we have 10 more wonderful ones, at least, because I've met terrific people and we've become friends and that's nice.”

The Canyon Creek String Ensemble will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a free concert open to the public this Sunday, April 27, at 3 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church on 2940 Poly Drive. This year's theme is “The British Isles: A Musical Voyage.” Donations are accepted at the door. For more information, click here.