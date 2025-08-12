Billings candy store collecting school supplies for at-risk youth

BILLINGS— Candy Town USA, a Billings candy store, is collecting school supplies for youth under the care of Tumbleweed, an organization that assists at-risk youth and young adults.

The business is welcoming supplies such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, folders and calculators.

The supply drive has started to include food as well.

“Water bottles, backpacks, notebooks— those are the top ones for the school supplies. And then honestly, any food supplies. Canned foods, all that kind of stuff would be super helpful,” said Grace Bunch, the general manager at Candy Town.

People who drop them off at Candy Town’s location at 1025 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. near the AMC movie theater will receive 5 percent off their Candy Town purchase. They can also enter their name into a raffle drawing for a basket of candy and gift cards worth $150.

Vanessa Willardson $150 raffle basket

“This year will be our third time doing it. And all the proceeds go to Tumbleweed. So, we love partnering with them. They're amazing over there,” said Bunch.

The drive started Aug. 1 and will continue through Aug. 31.