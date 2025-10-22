Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums makes lifelong dream trip to Scotland

BILLINGS — A longtime Billings bagpipe band recently traveled to Scotland for the first time, turning a decades-old dream into reality with a deeply meaningful journey of music and heritage.

Watch how a local bagpipe group achieved their dream in Scotland:

The Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums has been a mainstay of music in the community since its formation over 60 years ago. Known for performances at parades, St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls, and local cultural events like Robert Burns Night, the band has become well-associated with Scottish heritage in Montana.

"We are here to help entertain the City of Billings and represent the whole entire state of Montana when it comes to being part of a bagpipe band," said Allan Anderson, a snare drummer and the band's manager. "I always said it’s my big dysfunctional family. I love being a part of this group."

Each Wednesday, their powerful sounds echo from the West High School band room. The group is composed of musicians from diverse backgrounds and age ranges across the state and also welcomes piping and drumming students.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Allan Anderson, Robert Lewis-Walker, Brent Brooks, Richard McFadden, Donell Small, Johnny Ramsey, and Jeannie Wright practice at West High after returning home, October 15, 2025.

"A lot of the guys have been in the band for a really, really long time, and it's just because they love it," said pipe sergeant Jeannie Wright. "Once it gets a hold of you, it's really hard to shake it, and luckily, you can do this your whole life."

For many, like competitive piper Johnny Ramsey, the ethereal music offers a much-needed escape.

“They say music soothes the savage breast," said Ramsey. "This style of music, it does something to the human spirit that I think few other instruments are capable of."

Anderson has seen the group change over the 20 years he has been involved, but one constant dream has remained: the opportunity to compete in Scotland. While it has long been on their bucket list, the timeline never worked out for the group. However, with aging members, it became clear earlier this year that time was running short.

“Unfortunately, over those 20 years we've gotten a lot older,” said Anderson. “This last year we had some things occur in the band that we needed to realize we need to do this, and we need to do this in a hurry."

Among those members was Oscar Thompson, 75, who started in the band in the 1960s and officially joined in 1988. His health played a key role in the decision to move forward.

“My health hasn't been too good, so I kind of planned things around that too," said Thompson. “It was something I wanted to do all my life. Finally got the chance."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Oscar Thompson has played with the group for over 35 years.

Planning the trip took a collective effort. With years of fundraising, support from the community, and leadership from various members, the band pulled together a full itinerary. Competing at the world stage did not fully line up with their schedules, but they still found a way to make the dream possible.

"We started just kind of thinking about what a trip would look like if we didn't do a competition, and we came up with, 'Well, let's do a workshop," said Wright.

On Sept. 25, 13 band members and their families finally embarked on the long-awaited 10-day journey, full of performances, workshops, and sightseeing all across Scotland. The highlight for many was performing at Gordon Castle and getting the chance to learn in a two-day private session at the National Piping Center in Glasgow with some of the best players in the world.

Courtesy Members Allan Anderson, Robert Lewis-Walker, Brent Brooks, Richard McFadden, Donell Small, John Anevski, Jim Glover, John Ramsey, Jason Smith, Oscar Thompson, Maureen Wallace, Jeannie Wright, and David Sanderson, along with several of their family members made the trip to Scotland.

“It was definitely nice to represent the US, then Montana, and then Billings,” said Robert Lewis-Walker, a snare drummer. “Our drumming instructor, while we were there, his band actually won the world competition this year, so if you're thinking of the best player in the world at the time, his band is the best."

Ramsey, who began competitive piping at age 8, said the experience helped the band grow musically and personally. Even the most experienced members found new ways to improve.

"Much of the stuff they were saying, I've known all my life, but then there were little things that they're saying, 'Try it this way,' and I'm like, 'Oh, that does make it easier,'” said Ramsey.

"The difference in how we sounded, but just the two days," said Wright. "I did get a little a little choked up, and that was kind of hard to put into words.”

Courtesy

For many, playing for the first time on Scottish soil was an emotional moment. For years, they'd brought Scotland to Montana, but for the first time, they were bringing Montana to Scotland.

"If you think, they probably dreamt about it this whole time, and now they're there, and watching them take it in, that was good,” said Lewis-Walker about watching his fellow bandmates. "That's what it's all about, is experiencing it with people that have actually put their time and their effort in."

"When we were actually there and actually blew up the pipes and did our first song, 'Scotland the Brave,' you sat there going, 'We're in Scotland. We're performing. We're representing.' Oh my, coolest experience,” said Anderson. "It was emotional for a lot of us just knowing that we made it, so we're proud. We're very proud.”

For Thompson, the trip was also deeply personal and a return to his roots. It was the first time he had ever traveled abroad, and he took the chance to visit Fochabers, the town where his mother was born.

"We spent a couple days there. We got to see where my mother was born, the place where she lived, so it was just fantastic," said Thompson.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Drummer Robert Lewis-Walker suggested the group get T-shirts to commemorate their trip.

The band hopes to continue to go back to Scotland and compete one day with their new connections.

"I would say not bad for a little bagpipe band from Billings, Montana," said Anderson.

For members like 75-year-old Thompson, it was more than a trip. It served as proof that sometimes pursuing a dream takes time, but the wait is always worth it.

“Never thought we would make it," said Thompson. "But I'm sure thankful we did.”

The Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums practice on Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West High School band room. Practices are open to all. To learn more, click here.