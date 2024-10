BILLINGS - A Billings business is cleaning up after an accident early Tuesday morning.

According to one of the owners of Juro's Pharmacy, around 6 a.m., a vehicle heading east on Grand Avenue crashed into the building at 2034 Grand Ave.

The vehicle smashed through the front of the building and well into the business. The owner thinks the male driver may have had some type of medical issue and was transported to a local hospital.

The pharmacy will be closed as clean-up continues.