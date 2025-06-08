Billings bikers turn grief into giving during annual Helping Hands poker run

BILLINGS — On Sunday, the line wrapped around V.F.W. Post 1634 in Billings — but the crowd was not there for drinks.

“Layne has a handful of different complications," said Connor Maddox, about his daughter. "When she got diagnosed, she was about (six-months-old). You’re in awe. You don’t know what to think. You don’t know how it can happen to you."

Layne Maddox is this year’s recipient of the Helping Hands Poker Run, a local tradition now in its 33rd year. Hundreds of bikers from across the region gather for the ride, raising money to help pay the medical bills of one local child in need.

From grief to generosity—ride along with the bikers who are changing lives:

“The little boy we helped last year, his mom said that he had a blast. He got tattooed, sunburned, sunglasses, and a monster truck. He had a hay day. He didn’t know that we were all there to pay his medical bills because he didn’t feel that,” said Billie Clark, Helping Hands' founder, president, and event coordinator.

Not every story, however, ends in celebration. The family originally chosen this year — the family of Letty Catlin — faced the unthinkable.

“We had originally picked Letty Catlin as our family and, as most people know, she passed away on May 13th,” said Clark.

Despite their grief of losing a one-year-old, Letty’s family chose to extend kindness to another. They passed the gift forward, helping select Layne as the new recipient.

“The biker community is a big family. We all have kids, we know kids, or we were a kid and–it's just a way that we can do something and we get to ride and enjoy the day,” said Kimmie Jones, who has been part of the ride for 14 years.

For the riders, it is not about winning the hand — it is about showing up for someone who never asked to play the game.

“My very first run was in 2011. I knew the little girl. She was my friend’s granddaughter. She had cancer. Her name was Shelby and I’ve just done it every year. It’s a great way to give back to the community and I love these little kids. Through no fault of their own, they’ve been diagnosed with something that’s pretty much incomprehensible,” said Jones.