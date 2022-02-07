Billings bicyclist struck by vehicle

BILLINGS - A 46-year-old Billings bicyclist is in stable condition after being hit from behind while riding south down North 27th Street on Sunday night.

The man was hit around 5:30 p.m. Sunday just south of the North27th Street and Airport Road roundabout by a 72-year-old man driving a 2015 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape complained to Billings police officers that the bicyclist did not have any lights on, but the bicyclist argued it was still light enough outside that he wasn't required to by law.

The bicyclist was alert and responsive when an ambulance arrived. No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

