Billings Beartooth elementary staff searching for info on playground vandalism

BILLINGS — Staff at Beartooth Elementary School in the Billings Heights are seeking information on a vehicle that drove through the playground overnight Friday and left four to six-inch tracks in the ground, according to a Facebook post from the elementary school.

According to the post, a loud vehicle spun doughnuts on the main playground and left tracks that are a tripping hazard for kids at play.

The post alleges the same vehicle also knocked out two panels of vinyl fencing bordering private homes in the alley on the east side of school property.

People with information or security camera footage of the incident are asked to contact Beartooth Elementary School. Photos or videos can be sent to the Beartooth elementary Facebook page by clicking here.