Billings basketball tournament honors two Montana 'basketball legends'

BILLINGS — Dozens of basketball players flocked to the back parking lot of Scheels on the Billings West End for the 13th annual Above the Rim tournament.

Billings man William Henry started the event years ago when he saw that people needed a place to burn some energy in a safe space. Kids from all over the state came to enjoy food trucks, some friendly competition, and to honor Curtis Bad Bear and Journey Emerson.

William Henry The families of Journey Emerson and Curtis Bad Bear.

The two men lost their lives earlier this year and had a huge impact on the sport in Montana.

"We honored two basketball legends in the community. The Bad Bear family and the Emerson family. The basketball community is a real tight community, so we want to make sure we pay homage to those folks," said Henry at Scheels Saturday.

Families of the two men were each given a check of $750 to help with expenses.

"Just to hopefully help, you know, mend some of the fences that might, they have to go through fixing. So, we just wanted to show our support," Henry added.

Alina Hauter/MTN News A view of the tournament.

With the tournament, Henry has also experienced his own full circle moment.

"I've seen kids grow up out here literally. Now they have their own kids playing. So, it's actually amazing to be a part of the community that long. I love that," said Henry.