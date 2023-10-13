Billings-based Meadow Lark Transport closes after 40 years

Billings-based Meadow Lark Transport Inc. has closed its doors after four decades in the trucking business.

No one was at the company's headquarters at 2913 Millenium Circle Thursday, and no vehicles were in the parking lot. Multiple employees told Q2 News this week that they were told they were out of work because Meadow Lark was shutting down.

Meadow Lark had 273 drivers and 337 trucks, according to the trade publication Freight Waves, which cited figures from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Citing the federal agency, Freight Waves reported that Meadow Lark lost its broker authority in August. This means the company could likely no longer prove it had the proper insurance to haul cargo.

Meadow Lark listed its 20,275-square-foot corporate headquarters for sale on Sept. 23 for $3.38 million, according to Marcus & Millichap, a Seattle-based broker.

Meadow Lark was founded in 1983 by Rick and Donna Jones and eventually grew to 40 terminals nationwide and $200 million in revenue, according to the company's website.

The company was sold to the Jones' daughter, Amanda Roth, in 2011. She remains the company's CEO and could not be reached for comment by Q2 News Thursday.