Billings baby makes quarter finals in national contest addressing diaper needs

BILLINGS— A Billings baby has made it to the quarter finals of a national contest, Baby of the Year, which raises money for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that distributes diapers and other children’s necessities across the country.

Nine-month-old Olive Joy Smith is a twin to Ezra Smith and was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and a heart defect before birth.

“Our community really supported us when we found out and that she had a heart defect and that she was going to be born with Down Syndrome. Just praying over her and for her brother and just really brought a huge joy to our lives,” said Olive’s mother, Breanna Smith.

Smith said the contest has been a “roller coaster”.

“It's super exciting and getting to share the news with family and friends and co-workers that she's in the quarterfinals. It was a little bit of a roller coaster going, you know, eight, seven, fifth, one, two, and just going all around,” she said.

Vanessa Willardson Breanna Smith with baby Olive

The contest raises money through voter donations. A portion of those donations will go toward Baby2Baby, which has distributed approximately 250 million diapers across the United States in the past 14 years.

“It's very neat and wonderful that there are organizations out there that supply diapers and other baby essentials to families in need because I can't imagine, you know, being homeless or having extremely low funds to where we're worried about diapers, how many diapers we have,” said Smith.

As for the Baby of the Year contest, winners will receive a prize of $25,000.

“We’ll pay off some bills and then second of all, probably save some because most likely (Olive’s) going to need surgery on her heart… so she'll be able to swallow food more easily,” said Smith.

Semi-finals voting ends Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. To vote for Olive and make a donation, click here.

Nonprofits such as Baby2Baby are addressing needs that local groups say are increasing in the Billings area. Felicia Burg, executive director of Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, said diapers are a growing need for Billings families.

She said her nonprofit’s mobile diaper bank usually serves approximately 30 to 40 families per week, but that number is increasing to 50 per week.

“Right now, everyday people are struggling to make ends meet. It's not who we stereotypically think of as people in poverty. These are teachers. These are nurses. These are people who are working 40 hours a week but can't afford to pay all the bills and get the necessities for babies,” she said.

Vanessa Willardson Felicia Burg

Burg attributes the increased need to rising costs.

“Everybody knows things are tighter. Inflation is going up. Things are more expensive,” she said.

Vanessa Willardson Mobile diaper bank at Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley

The mobile diaper bank is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday at Family Promise’s 10 S. 26th St. location in Billings.

“It is a mobile diaper bank. So, you stay in your car, you pull up. One of the staff will come get a little bit of information from you. You don't have to bring anything with you. You do need to know the baby’s size of diapers. And then you can ask for other things that you may need. If you need formula, if you need wipes, ask. If we get it donated from the community, we will give it out to you,” said Burg.

Vanessa Willardson

Burg said people can bring donations of diapers, wipes, formula and other necessities at the South 26th Street location.