Billings author delivers lockdown safety books to second graders at Meadowlark Elementary

BILLINGS — A new children's book aimed at easing fears around lockdown drills is now in the hands of second graders at Meadowlark Elementary, thanks to the efforts of Billings author Emily Romrell and Rocky Mountain College on Friday.

Romrell's book, titled "Listen, Run, Hide," tells the story of a young girl opening up to her parents about lockdown drills at school and how they should practice at home. As they are going through the drill, the book details important safety lessons, something Romrell wrote to help children understand and feel more secure about these important safety procedures.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Emily Romrell published her book, "Listen, Run, Hide," in 2023.

“The book is called, 'Listen, Run, Hide,' which are the three instructions that kids learn in a lockdown drill. It's listen to your teachers. If a teacher's not around, run to the safest place and hide,” said Romrell.

Romrell was inspired to write the book after struggling to discuss lockdown drills with her own daughter. Recognizing that many parents face the same challenge, she wanted to create a tool that would help families navigate difficult conversations without causing fear.

“I felt like that was something that all of America needed, not just my home," said Romrell. “The whole vision of the book is to help families come together and talk about their kids' reality. I think so many parents are paralyzed, but they're going to say the wrong thing. They're going to cause excessive fear, but it's really better to open that dialogue and let them know that you're a resource."

After publishing the book last year, Romrell's mission has expanded. She now wants to ensure the book is in the hands of all second graders in the Billings School District, of which there are over 1,200 students. Thanks to a generous donation from Rocky Mountain College, Meadowlark Elementary was the first school to receive copies for all its second-grade students. Each child received a copy of "Listen, Run, Hide" along with a bookmark.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Romrell reads to the second graders of Meadowlark Elementary.

During an assembly on Friday, the second graders had the chance to hear Romrell read her book aloud. Second graders Sawyer Enderson, Sylas Coleman, and Marie Meier were excited to discuss the book’s important message about safety.

“It is just so cool that she wrote that book to keep not only us safe, but parents too, and the whole world safe," said Coleman and Meier.

The students have been practicing safety drills all year long, and know the importance of safety in both the classroom and at home.

“I just wanted to say thank you to our teachers for keeping us safe, and if we don't know how to do it, all those lockdown rules and stuff, our teacher, she taught us how to learn,” said Enderson. “I love that people write books so we can read them and share how we feel with them. Especially like ones that teach us something.”

“I learned that they're like not just scary. They're supposed to keep you safe, and it's good for teaching us because they are helpful with people trying to get in, fires, earthquakes, tornadoes," added Coleman.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Meadowlark students Sawyer Enderson, Sylas Coleman, and Marie Meier speak with the Emily Romrell.

The students were all avid readers, and this was the first time an author had visited their school. They were eager to read the book on their own and appreciated how the book helped them understand the importance of safety drills.

“It's a big priority to keep you safe. It tells us to keep us safe and it's a really important book. I mean, what's a safer book than a book that can keep you safe?" said Meier.

As her book continues to resonate with students and parents alike, Romrell is proving that even in difficult times, there’s a way to help children feel safe and supported.

“The big thing I'd want parents to know in reading this book is you're not going to feel great while reading it, and to that, I would say remember your goals. Your goals are to be a part of your kids' experience and to let them know that they can come to you on this topic. It always feels upsetting because it's a reminder of the reality that we face. Just because you feel upset and it's not pleasant to talk to your kids about these topics, it doesn't mean that you should stop talking to them about it," said Romrell. “I think we took a scary topic and made it as soft and as comfortable as it can be, and so I'm proud of where it ended up.”

While Romrell is pleased with the positive response so far, there’s still much work to be done for fundraising. She is looking for sponsors to help accomplish the nearly $16,000 remaining goal of buying the books needed for each student. For more information, click here.