BILLINGS — Billings attorney Seth Cunningham from the Brown Law Group was sworn in Tuesday as the newest 13th Judicial District judge.

The courtroom was filled with extended family, friends, and members of the law board celebrating Cunningham's transition from attorney to judge.

Watch Cunningham being sworn in as a new judge in Yellowstone County

Billings attorney sworn in as new Yellowstone County judge

Cunningham served in the U.S. Air Force and recently retired from the Air Force reserves in 2023.

"I felt called to do this. I want to strengthen our communities. I want to help people resolve their conflicts in our court system, and I want to make good law," Cunningham said after the ceremony Tuesday.

Cunningham believes that the court is a bedrock of the community.

"It is a way that we resolve conflict in our society in a civil way through the jury trial system, and that people have constitutional rights and the court system protects those," he said. "And that our court system is necessary for swift and thorough administration of the law."

He said that he is looking forward to working with various kinds of cases in the law.

"I'll be working mostly on the civil side, but some criminal cases will come to me. And there's such a wide variety of law out there. There's so many different types of cases that come in," Cunningham said.

On Monday, longtime Yellowstone County prosecutor Ed Zink was also sworn in as a new state judge for the judicial district.

