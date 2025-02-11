Billings area school closures and delays Tuesday, Feb. 11

Some Billings area schools have announced closures and delays on Tuesday, Feb. 11

Billings Public Schools will operate as normal posting this notice on Facebook:

The National Weather Service is predicting very cold temperatures this week. These expected temperatures are within standards of normal operations for our district. We expect schools to operate as scheduled.

-Ensure kids are bundled up for the weather.

-Buses may experience weather-related delays, so please wait with your children at the bus stop.

-We have a bus tracking app called StopFinder, where you can monitor the location of your child's bus. Please message our Transportation Team if you need access to StopFinder. You can message them here: https://www.billingsschools.org/.../ask-transportation

Closed

Hardin Schools

Lame Deer Schools will go to remote learning through Wednesday.

Delayed

Huntley Project Schools buses are delayed one hour.

Colstrip Schools delayed 2 hours. All buses will pick up 2 hours later than normally scheduled times.

Park City Schools buses are not running this morning, school as normal, buses to run on schedule this afternoon.

