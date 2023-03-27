Watch Now
Billings area residents share photos of record Spring snowstorm

Submitted by Chuck Skinner
Spring snow
Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 10:19:22-04

BILLINGS - It was a snowy weekend across the Billings region as record amounts fell in some areas. Q2 viewers shared some great photographs of the Spring snow storm.

"Snow event" in Absarokee on Saturday morning
"Saturday morning wake up" in Red Lodge
"In Indian Cliffs subdivision, there's no room for birds in the birdbath."
Snow day in Livingston
Digging out in Cody, Wyoming
"Beautiful snow in Joliet"

