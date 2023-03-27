Billings area residents share photos of record Spring snowstorm

BILLINGS - It was a snowy weekend across the Billings region as record amounts fell in some areas. Q2 viewers shared some great photographs of the Spring snow storm.

Submitted by Marilyn Starr "Snow event" in Absarokee on Saturday morning

Submitted by Lana Montgomery "Saturday morning wake up" in Red Lodge

Submitted by Steve Prosinski "In Indian Cliffs subdivision, there's no room for birds in the birdbath."

Submitted by Joe Cope Snow day in Livingston

Submitted by Ron Reel Digging out in Cody, Wyoming