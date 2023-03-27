Billings area residents share photos of record Spring snowstorm
Submitted by Chuck Skinner
Spring snow
Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 10:19:22-04
BILLINGS - It was a snowy weekend across the Billings region as record amounts fell in some areas. Q2 viewers shared some great photographs of the Spring snow storm.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.