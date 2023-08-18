Billings area FedEx drivers compete in national driving competition

Three Billings-area truck drivers are competing to be the best of the best this week at the National Truck Driving Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Pat Trainor of Laurel and Chad Vermundson and Mitch Wright of Billings all drive for FedEx Freight.

To qualify for the nationals, the drivers had to go a year without any incidents or accidents. They also had to win the state championship put on by the Montana Trucking Association to earn a berth in nationals—a competition that included a written test, obstacle course, and pre-trip inspection.

“They plant a few defects on a tractor-trailer that you are supposed to be able to find in 10 minutes and then a six-obstacle driving course. It is pretty difficult,” says Trainor, who will compete in the Sleeper Berth category.

MTN News Pat Trainor, FedEx driver

Trainor has driven 4 million miles in his career without an accident. Mitch Wright has gone 1.6 million, and Chad Vermundson has logged 1.8 million accident-free miles.

“Been very fortunate. Safety is always-- when you are a truck driver you want to make it home to your family,” says Vermundson.

It will be Vermundson’s third trip to the nationals. He’s competing for the 3-Axle title and says he will undoubtedly feel some pressure.

“It’s going to be a challenge. There’s a lot of really good drivers. Everybody that makes it even to the state competition, they are excellent drivers. To be able to go to nationals is an honor,” he says.

MTN News Chad Vermundson, FedEx driver

Mitch Wright is competing for the 4-Axle title at this year’s national competition.

The National Truck Driving Championships has a long history. The competition dates back to 1937 when it was known as the National Truck Rodeo.