Billings anti-ICE protest reflects nationwide outcry after fatal shooting in Minneapolis

BILLINGS — Several dozen people gathered downtown Saturday at Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, joining nationwide demonstrations after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.

The demonstration, organized by the local political group People United Billings, took place as hundreds of rallies were held nationwide following federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, which drew sharp public attention and criticism.

In Minneapolis on Jan. 7, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, during a federal enforcement operation, prompting national outcry and demands for change in immigration policy and the use of force by federal agents.

Participants in Billings held signs and chanted slogans criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement strategy and the practices of ICE. Organizers said that at the peak of the demonstration, more than 100 people had joined the protest.

“It’s shaken everybody there to the root," said organizer Wendy O’Leary. "I think it really hit people that if we allow this to happen, what's going to happen next?”

Protesters across the country have cited concerns about federal immigration policy and the manner in which operations are conducted. The rallies, many under banners like “ICE Out for Good," have drawn a range of supporters, from civil liberties groups to immigrant advocacy organizations.

“I think people are just done with the fascist approach of ICE, and they are obviously out of control, they are ill-trained, and they are dangerous," said O'Leary. "We don't want ICE here, we don't want ICE in our state, and people are feeling very strongly about it now.”

Federal authorities have described the shooting as a case of self-defense, saying the agent believed his life was in danger, but local leaders and some activists have disputed that characterization and called for independent review.

The Trump administration has defended the deployment of ICE agents and other federal law enforcement, and have said that both shootings were acts of self-defense against individuals who "weaponized" their vehicles.

At Saturday’s Billings protest, organizers said the event was intended to honor Good’s life and amplify local voices in a national conversation.