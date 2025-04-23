Billings All Star Cheer team wins world title in Orlando

The Billings All Stars under-17 level 2 cheer team, known as Royalty, won the world championship last Friday.

“The technique that we've been working so hard on and I think that's what set us apart,” said Coach Peyton Wagner.

The girls range in age from nine to 17 and do not cheer for a team.

It's competitive cheering and takes athleticism, which includes stunting, tumbling, and dance.

"Just have fun, be brave, and just believe in yourself, and you could do good,” said Parker Hoiness.

“It was very emotional,” said Jayce McElroy. “There was a lot of happy tears and sad because the season's coming to an end soon.”

The Billings All Stars have sent other teams to the finals, but Royalty became the first in Montana to take the gold medal and win the world title at the AllStar World Championship in Orlando, Florida.

“It proves to everybody that they could do whatever they want to do no matter where they're from,” Wagner said. “Put the work in, you can do amazing things.”

“I've been coaching some of these kids my entire coaching career,” said Erin O’Leary, who has been coaching for nine years “Starting out when they were just little teeny tots and watching them grow up into such amazing athletes.”

The championship team back into the gym, trying to become even better for the next competition in Bozeman this weekend.

The coaches went over the critique from the judges, which gives the team more to practice.

“That's why these little points are important,” Wagner said.

“Yeah, every little point matters,” O’Leary said.

“There's some of those practices that like you leave and you're like, oh, I wish I could do better,” said Mycee Quilici.

“Then there's those practices that you leave and you're like, that was a good practice.”

“I just love cheering and I've been doing it for so long and I just love the people and cheer in the community,” said Bristol Rivrera.

The teamwork may be as involved and intricate as any sport.

"They have to put a lot of trust in each other because they're like literally putting each other's lives in each other's hands,” Wagner said.

And the girls pick up discipline that will help them all throughout life.

“These girls just showed amazing perseverance,” O’Leary said. “They never gave up. Every obstacle they just overcame and worked harder.”

The Billings All Stars will have an open house and tryouts.

Details will be announced on social media.