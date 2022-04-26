Billings Alive After 5 summer concert lineup announced

BILLINGS - The Downtown Billings Alliance and Valley Credit Union announced Tuesday the lineup of performers at the Alive After 5 concert series in downtown Billings.

The seven-week series takes place outdoors at a different downtown location Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting with a June 16 concert in front of the Pub Station at 2502 1st Avenue North, a press release states. Local bands Counting Coup and Calvin and The Coal Cars will perform at the series opener.

Here's the remaining lineup:

- June 23: Hooligan's Sports Bar with Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers

- June 30: Uberbrew with Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk

- July 7: Downtown Billings Alliance with Gilda House

- July 14: - Montana Brewing Company with Repeat Offenders

- July 21: Walker's Grill with favorite SOns

- July 28: Tiny's Tavern with Cole & the Thorns

Admission is free to the public, however those 21 and older wishing to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2.

Each concert will have a special shaded V.I.P. area with seating, tables, free ice-cold water, and easy access to one of the event bar locations.

Each week a limited number of $10 V.I.P wristbands can be purchased either in person at the DBA office located at 116 N. 29th Street or by calling the DBA office at (406) 294-5060 each week leading up to the Thursday concert. Any remaining V.I.P. wristbands will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis each week on site at Alive After 5.