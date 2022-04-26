Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Billings Alive After 5 summer concert lineup announced

alive522.png
Courtesy the Downtown Billings Alliance<br/><br/>
Alive After Five summer concert series lineup announced
alive522.png
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:07:50-04

BILLINGS - The Downtown Billings Alliance and Valley Credit Union announced Tuesday the lineup of performers at the Alive After 5 concert series in downtown Billings.

The seven-week series takes place outdoors at a different downtown location Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting with a June 16 concert in front of the Pub Station at 2502 1st Avenue North, a press release states. Local bands Counting Coup and Calvin and The Coal Cars will perform at the series opener.

Here's the remaining lineup:

- June 23: Hooligan's Sports Bar with Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers

- June 30: Uberbrew with Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk

- July 7: Downtown Billings Alliance with Gilda House

- July 14: - Montana Brewing Company with Repeat Offenders

- July 21: Walker's Grill with favorite SOns

- July 28: Tiny's Tavern with Cole & the Thorns

Admission is free to the public, however those 21 and older wishing to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2.

Each concert will have a special shaded V.I.P. area with seating, tables, free ice-cold water, and easy access to one of the event bar locations.

Each week a limited number of $10 V.I.P wristbands can be purchased either in person at the DBA office located at 116 N. 29th Street or by calling the DBA office at (406) 294-5060 each week leading up to the Thursday concert. Any remaining V.I.P. wristbands will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis each week on site at Alive After 5.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119