Billings airport ready for winter with $2.9 million dollars of new equipment

The Operations Center at Billings Logan International Airport is looking to replace four big pieces of snow removal equipment.

A Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) on each ticket of $4.50 for people leaving Billings helps pay for that.

And it's all approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

When its snows, crews clear about 60 miles of runway, taxiway ramps and other pavement.

The equipment used this past winter is about 20 years old.

"Snow, ice any kind of water type condition on an airport is considered a contaminant and must be removed," said Jeff Roach, director of aviation and transit for the city of Billings.

Roach says that means a $2.9 million purchase of four new pieces of equipment that the City Council approved on Monday.

That money comes from the PFC on each departing flight that Congress approved in 1990.

The maximum that can be charged is $4.50 on each ticket.

"The FAA approves the collection of those passenger facility charges in advance for the projects or equipment that we're going to be utilizing that funding for," Roach said.

The new equipment will help Billings Logan, which is a commercial service airport, meet FAA requirements.

"We're required to ensure the safety of the airport by maintaining it in a safe operational condition at all times," Roach said.

Some passengers at the airport are alright with the $4.50 cent fee on departing flights.

"I wouldn't mind paying it in order to get on my flight," said Mary Lou, who flew into Billings from Denver.

"I don't think it would be much of a big deal because you still want it maintained," said Aralia Blackwater, who flew to Billings from Chiloquin, Oregon. "And it's one less thing that you have to worry about."

Another customer had trouble finding the tax on her ticket and has a different opinion about the PFC.

"We get taxed enough on everything even the tickets I can show you my ticket with all the tax and all that," said Lila Witt from Austin, Texas.

The airport collected almost $1.8 million last year from the passenger facility charge and is on pace to collect nearly $1.9 million this year.

"I appreciate everyone that flies, B-I-L," said Roach.