Billings airport months from welcoming passengers after construction

BILLINGS — The Billings Logan International Airport is only months from welcoming passengers into its newest concourse.

The construction began roughly a year ago and includes an entirely new concourse. Work is slightly behind schedule.

The new gates were originally supposed to open in January, but that’s now been pushed back to the beginning of March. Passengers will soon get a look at the new building.

“We’re going to have to do some things on the middle of the existing building where we’re going to have to start routing people through here to get to baggage claim, so everybody will get a sneak peek,” said Kevin Ploehn, the airport director.

The new $60 million concourse will be state of the art with upgraded screening areas, multiple charging outlets, and large bathrooms, all things the current building is missing.

Along with those upgrades, the new building will also have increased dining options.

“We will now have a very nice large restaurant, about 4,700 square feet. We got a big gift shop that we’ll be putting in play. And we got this great bar venue that will take place right there, looking out the glass. Those are some great amenities that aren’t even close in the existing building, so we’re very excited about that,” said Ploehn.

The airport is currently taking proposals for what restaurant will go in the new space.

The new wing will add three more gates, and allow for easy expansion in the future.