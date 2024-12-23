Billings addiction treatment center offers advice for those in recovery during the holiday season

BILLINGS — The holiday season is seen as a time of joy and togetherness, but for those battling active recovery from opioid addiction, the holidays can trigger a reminder of loss and deep emotional challenges.

Community Medical Services in Billings, located at 2040 Rosebud Drive, is an addiction treatment center that hopes to assist those who find the stress overwhelming.

“We're here to serve the people that are opioid addicts that suffer from OUD, Opioid Use Disorder. Those are our clients,” said Jamie Van Atta, the clinic's case manager.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jamie Van Atta

During her time at the clinic, Van Atta has seen countless people walk through her door, whether in their first steps of recovery or have been coming for years. On dosing day, she works with over 200 individuals a day, providing medication-assisted treatment to help them break free from the cycle of their addiction.

“Most of them have co-occurring addictions. Most of them have, it's opioids and methamphetamine. Obviously, a lot of fentanyl. It is a huge thing right now," said Van Atta.

The opioid epidemic is a growing problem in Montana. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, Montana saw 1,501 deaths from drug overdoses between 2014 and 2023, making it the state's fourth-leading cause of injury deaths. In 2023, the opioid overdose death rate reached 11.3 per 100,000 residents, a 6.1 death increase from 2014.

To combat this, the clinic provides methadone, a medication used to treat OUD and reduce the effects of opioids, as part of its harm-reduction approach to treatment.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Narcan is used to reverse an opioid overdose in an emergency situation.

“There's no punishment here. You're completely accepted. We meet you where you're at. It's all about harm reduction," said Van Atta. “It's never going to go away. You could be sober for 20 years and it's still going to be there, so it's really a daily maintenance of it.”

Around the holidays, the season's stress can heighten feelings of loneliness and deepen cravings that become too difficult to bear for many individuals.

“Addiction tends to be correlated to traumas and things in their lives and maybe, you know, a family member passed away or whatever,” said Van Atta.

According to the clinic, the biggest signs to look for in an addict are isolation and social withdrawal.

“Disengagement from the things that make them happy, that make them themselves, from life, starting to see them withdrawing from their family. Drugs become more important to them," said Traci Von Schriltz, the clinic's manager. "It becomes their focus. It is such a strong addiction for people that it really just pulls them away from who they are as a person."

While the holidays have traditionally been a quieter time at the clinic, Von Schritlz has noticed a positive shift this year. More people are reaching out for help, as patients can receive take-home doses of methadone and come back when needed.

“Historically, it's a quieter time around the holidays. They're not as focused on their recovery. They're more caught up in their addiction," said Von Schriltz. "This year has been different which is wonderful that they want to take that time to be able to focus on themselves and try to do better for themselves and possibly for their families as well."

When speaking to a loved one in recovery, the best thing to do is show that you support them and help guide them when needed.

“That's what an addict needs. Even if they're still on their destructive path, whatever it is they're doing if they know they have that support,” said Van Atta. "Addicts do tend to be overly stubborn people, so you can't really force an addict to do anything. When you're supportive like that, though, I think they're more inclined to open up to you."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For Van Atta, she knows how important offering that support is because she has been there herself. As someone who has been in active recovery from alcoholism for 20 years, she uses her experience to help others and works hard to advocate for those who are going through similar stories.

“Holidays are difficult for me because I've lost both my parents and I wasted a lot of years that I could have spent with my parents when I was drinking and times I don't remember, and there's just lost a lot of lost time there," explained Van Atta. "The best person to get an addict out of a black hole is how I think of it is someone that's gotten out of the black hole.”



She draws strength and motivation from her three children, who have witnessed her journey firsthand.

“They've seen me struggle and still get up and still push forward and still fight for my sobriety, which is really hard. I almost didn't make it out of it the last time," said Van Atta. "I had to make that choice. I said, 'Well, you either need to live or die. Like, make a decision,' because I knew if I kept doing that, I was going to die."

She hopes to change the narrative around addiction and wants others to know those who suffer are often misunderstood and instead victims of a powerful disease.

“A lot of people don't understand it, but I hope the word gets out there a little bit more and addicts get more help, and more of them that can get into the field as well and help other addicts. It'll help start making the world a better place because addiction is a beast," said Van Atta. “They're not bad people. They're not. I mean, they do bad things, the addiction does crazy things, but they're a slave to it."

Recovery is not a linear process, and the clinic understands that there is no timeline on a person's journey. As the holiday season continues, they remain committed to helping individuals facing addiction find a way out of the darkness.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Community Medical Services in Billings is located on 2040 Rosebud Drive.

“Giving yourself grace over the holidays, helping to start new traditions to make new memories, really focusing on where a person is in their journey now and not looking backwards, and being able to start enjoying them again and enjoy these successes," shared Von Schriltz about advice for those in recovery.

If you or a loved one is struggling with opioid addiction, the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide that needed support this holiday season.

“You can't give up. You can never give up. It's only when you stop trying that's when you're failing," said Van Atta.