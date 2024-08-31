Billings addiction treatment center acknowledges Overdose Awareness Day

BILLINGS — Saturday is marked as International Overdose Awareness Day. It's a day for remembering those who have died and acknowledging the grief of family and friends left behind. For Community Medical Services in Billings, it's a day to educate the public on the ongoing opioid crisis.

Community Medical Services uses tools like counseling and medications like methadone to treat patients dealing with substance abuse.

"The counseling helps you learn new ways to cope and deal with things, learn how to achieve goals, how to Learn to break the whole thinking patterns," said Dave Phelps, a counselor at the clinic.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Dave Phelps

Services like theirs are much needed as according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, opioid use is the primary drive of drug overdose deaths in the state.

Thirty-five percent of all drug overdose deaths in Montana are attributable to opioids.

"We're just here to provide support and give them the tools to do it. We give them a safe place that's judgment-free. That makes them feel supportive where they can put the work in to reach their goals," said the clinic's manager, Traci Von Schriltz.

Phelps and Von Schriltz stressed the importance of staying judgment free if a loved one is experiencing issues with addiction. They also said it's wise to have Narcan on hand in case of emergencies.