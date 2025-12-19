Bill Cole says goodbye as mayor of Billings

The Pub Station was packed Thursday night as hundreds of people turned out for a goodbye bash for Billings Mayor Bill Cole.

Cole won two terms as Billings mayor and says there’s a lot that has happened during his eight years that brings him pride.

Watch scenes from the celebration:

Bill Cole bids farewell to role as Billings mayor

"I think it is the way our community has worked together to achieve a lot of important things-- passing two public safety mill levies, building our brand-new West End reservoir, getting through Covid, building our new city hall-- just a lot of accomplishments that we have had together," Cole said.

Several people took the stage to express their gratitude for the mayor’s involvement, including his efforts to celebrate the city’s diversity with the Mayor’s World Language Dinner.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to Mayor Cole and Anne (Cole, his wife) for bringing a sense of belonging and inclusivity to our community in Billings,” said Maggie Arbuckle.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ MTN News

State Sen. Mike Yakawich of Billings, a former city council member, described Cole as a person who walks the walk and talks the talk.

“The mayor doesn’t just show up for the big events. He shows up at places where you would least expect someone to be. He is always there,” Yakawich told the crowd.

The program also included video wishes from some of the members of the U.S.S. Billings, who thanked Cole for his service to the city.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ MTN News

Cole is still technically the mayor until mayor-elect Mike Nelson is sworn in on Jan. 5, but the city council has no more meetings scheduled until then.

As for future plans, Cole says he has some cleanup projects to get to at home and that he and his wife are also looking forward to doing some traveling.

“It’s definitely bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to having my Monday nights back and having a little more time for myself and my family,” he said.