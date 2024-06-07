Watch Now
Bike Rodeo readies for weekend giveaways in Billings of about 150 donated bikes

Marcus Cocova
A bike is repaired for free at Gratitude in Action (GIA) for the Bike Rodeo.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 07, 2024

BILLINGS — The Bike Rodeo will offer up to 150 free bikes to kids at Blue Creek Bike Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All bikes, parts, and labor were donated to Billings Kiwanis and Gratitude in Action (GIA).

“We have a group of people that came in and then they went through the bikes to see what was broken on ‘em, y’know, pedals or brakes," said Suzanne Liccardi, the manager of GIA.

Any young riders are eligible for a free bike, helmet, tune-ups, and safety lessons.

Kids can receive a bike or are welcome to bring their own.

