Bighorn Canyon Park road in Wyoming closed due to flooding

(National Park Service Press Release)

LOVELL, Wyo. - Due to flash flooding, Highway 37 past Horseshoe Bend is closed.

Around 3 pm on June 23, 2023, a significant storm came through the area causing Crooked Creek to flash flood out of its banks and over the park road leaving visitors and emergency personnel stuck on the north side of the creek.

Once the water receded, emergency personnel began to remove debris and began evacuating visitors north of the flood area including Barry’s Landing Campground. No one was injured.

The road was significantly impacted and was not safe for travel. There were multiple large rocks, brush, trees, and mud across the roadway.

At this time, the road north of the Horseshoe Bend is closed. This includes access to Devil Canyon Overlook, Ewing-Snell Ranch, Lockhart Ranch, several park trails, Barry’s Landing and Trail Creek Campground. Park staff is working hard to clear debris and expect to have the road open by Sunday Morning, June 25th.

Currently, Horseshoe Bend marina and campground remain open. However, there are no utilities at the campground. Multiple utility poles were removed by flood waters. It may be a week or two before power can be restored.

The road to the Mason Lovell ranch is wet and travel is not recommended. The North Kane boat was flooded, and extensive rutting occurred. Several roads in the habitat were affected as well. Park staff will be working on these area as they can over the next several weeks.

Bighorn Canyon would like to thank Emergency personnel from the Bighorn Country Sherriff’s department, North and South Bighorn Search and Rescue, Lovell Fire Department, Lovell Ambulance services, and Wyoming Department of Transportation for their assistance and quick response during the flash flooding.

