Big Sky Youth Event teaches kids about conservation and shooting

After a year off because of COVID, The Big Sky Youth Event came back at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex.

Kids from eight to 18 had a chance to get outdoors, learn about shooting and safety, and about conservation.

"We want them to get exposed to these things," said Beverly Wornom, event coordinator. "We want them to get exposed to the outdoors. And we want them to learn the right way to do things so the right thought process to do things that we're offering them out here. We're excited about it."

Beverly Wornum, Big Sky Youth Event coordinator. KTVQ photo

About 10 Conservation nonprofit groups put on the event.