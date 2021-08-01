Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Sky Youth Event teaches kids about conservation and shooting

items.[0].image.alt
<i>KTVQ</i>
Big Sky Youth Event.jpg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 14:49:36-04

After a year off because of COVID, The Big Sky Youth Event came back at the Blue Creek Shooting Complex.

Kids from eight to 18 had a chance to get outdoors, learn about shooting and safety, and about conservation.

"We want them to get exposed to these things," said Beverly Wornom, event coordinator. "We want them to get exposed to the outdoors. And we want them to learn the right way to do things so the right thought process to do things that we're offering them out here. We're excited about it."

Beverly Wornom.jpg
KTVQ photo

About 10 Conservation nonprofit groups put on the event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere