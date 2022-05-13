Big Sky Senior Services to hold annual dance competition fundraiser Saturday

BILLINGS — Big Sky Senior Services is hosting their annual Dancing with the Big Sky Stars fundraiser at the Babcock Theater in downtown Billings Saturday. The money raised from this event will allow seniors to stay in the comfort of their own homes.

Joe Frank is 93 years old and has been dancing nearly his entire life. He’ll get the chance to show people what he’s got at the Dancing with the Big Sky Stars red carpet viewing party.

“I’m a little nervous about it, I’ll tell ya,” Frank said.

He’s one of the 442 seniors who use Big Sky Senior Services, a nonprofit organization that provides home-based services for a low cost.

“Based on the senior’s income, we can really adjust how much they’re able to pay and still provide the services that they desperately need,” said the developmental manager for the organization, Val Young.

Dancing with the Big Sky Stars is one of two annual fundraisers the organization holds. All proceeds go towards seniors staying in their own homes instead of living in hospice care or nursing homes.

“They do so much, so much work for the seniors,” Frank said.

There are 10 teams entered this year. Lynne Perry is part of the Renegades dance group, and it’s their second year competing in the fundraiser.

“It’s important to us that we support what may be our own support later,” Perry said.

The event is at 6 p.m. at the Babcock Saturday. Tickets are $20 and are available online or at the door.

“There’s a silent auction, and there’s going to be live judges there and a judge panel,” Young said.

Frank thinks he’s got what it takes to win.

“We always think we’re going to win, you betcha, we’re going to win,” said Frank.