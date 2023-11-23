Big Sky Senior Services looking for gift card donations

Big Sky Senior Services, a Billings nonprofit that helps support seniors to live independently, is planning on sending out $25 gift cards to over 300 seniors in need this holiday season.

The group's Empty Stocking Fund allows seniors to purchase much-needed items with these gift cards, such as clothing, food, pet supplies or household items. Big Sky has seen an increase in need this year due to rising costs of food and housing.

Tyler Amundson, executive director of the program, says that these gifts give these seniors a sense of joy and independence for the holidays.

“Independence is our biggest goal with the seniors, and so the gift cards allowed them to figure out if they need food or gifts for their grandkids or stuff for themselves. If they need new warm clothes for the winter, we’ve seen all the gift cards be used for pretty much anything that might help them out,” says Amundson.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isolation is a major problem seniors face, especially around the holidays. According to areport from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), social isolation can greatly increase chances of depression, anxiety, heart disease, stroke, and dementia.

“Overcoming isolation for seniors, because that’s the biggest thing that causes decreases in health and well-being is isolation, so actually what this also does is give those seniors a chance to go out and go shopping and connect with folks, too," says Amundson.

Beth Packard is a client who has greatly benefited from Big Sky's services over the past seven years.

“I’ve been with Big Sky Senior Service for six or seven years now because I’ve got some multiple health issues and I’ve had quite a few surgeries along the way, which has caused some disabilities. I couldn’t do it without the help of Big Sky. They send wonderful people to help me. They have done so many things for me, and Thanksgiving is a perfect time to say, ‘thank you,’” says Packard.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Beth Packard

Last year, Packard especially needed help when she was asked to vacate her apartment last year due to rising rent costs. Big Sky Senior Services was there to assist her right away.

"I had 30 days to find some place to live and move, and I frankly did not know how it was going to happen, and I just prayed. The next thing I knew, I got a call from Big Sky Senior and said, 'we understand that you have a very, very difficult trial here and we would like to help you move.' And (they) provided the funds for a moving company to come and take my furniture and personal items and move it to this apartment. So, that was a very huge thing," says Packard.

The gift cards that are provided each season have also assisted her in purchasing necessary items she needs. She was especially grateful last year when she was able to buy a gift for someone special who had helped her.

"I don’t have family in Billings, and so, they are my family," she said.

Amundson is thankful for the help the Billings community has given in the past, and he hopes to raise over $15,000 this year.

“Caring for seniors, I think, is a community issue because these are folks that have cared for us, they have raised us, they’ve supported our community. So, this just gives us that chance to give back to them. There are so many people that we just don’t know that might be our neighbor that need this little bit of help," says Amundson.

You can donate by either dropping off $25 or $50 gift cards for Walmart or Albertsons, by cash or checks made out to Big Sky Senior Services, or visit their website at www.bigsky.care.